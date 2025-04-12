Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 1,332.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,101 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WH. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 434.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 508.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $84.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.10 and a 200-day moving average of $95.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 45.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

