Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 563 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

BEPC stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.42%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.