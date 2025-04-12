Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $9,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in DTE Energy by 890.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $129.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.71. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $103.06 and a 1 year high of $140.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.68 and its 200-day moving average is $125.84. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $492,457.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,571.56. The trade was a 35.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $131,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,535.04. This represents a 22.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

