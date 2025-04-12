Bank of Nova Scotia Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 143.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,182 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dollar General by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,243,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,899,000 after acquiring an additional 182,300 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dollar General from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Melius upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

Dollar General Stock Up 2.3 %

DG opened at $89.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.35 and a 200 day moving average of $78.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $153.82. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,951.04. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

