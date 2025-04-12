Bank of Nova Scotia Has $7.30 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 325.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,876 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,558,000 after acquiring an additional 38,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM stock opened at $147.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 2.96. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.15 and a 52-week high of $269.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.64.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.80.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,009,174. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

