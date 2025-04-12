Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 182,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in UGI by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,529,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,469,000 after buying an additional 2,110,337 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,962,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,156 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Sharp bought 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,039.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,806 shares in the company, valued at $160,039.80. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE UGI opened at $31.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.06%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

