Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 101,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,128,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,638,000 after acquiring an additional 120,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,701 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,358,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,338,000 after purchasing an additional 155,893 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,345,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,706,000 after buying an additional 43,238 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $60,984,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SON. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of SON opened at $43.32 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $61.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average of $49.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.01). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In related news, CEO R. Howard Coker bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $922,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,237,026.50. This trade represents a 4.33 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Haley purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.76 per share, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,772.08. This trade represents a 19.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Stories

