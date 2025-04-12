Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases Shares of 73,921 Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 73,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of HHH stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $983.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.18 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.