Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases Shares of 73,921 Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 73,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Howard Hughes Stock Performance
Shares of HHH stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
About Howard Hughes
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.
