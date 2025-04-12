Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Price

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACGL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.88.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $92.13 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.51.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,093. The trade was a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $437,291,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,010,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 663.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,462,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,782 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,342,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 268.8% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,261,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,542,000 after purchasing an additional 919,793 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

