Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives C$32.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

ABX stock opened at C$28.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.38. The company has a market cap of C$34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$21.73 and a 12 month high of C$29.50.

In related news, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin sold 17,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.96, for a total transaction of C$457,781.77. Also, Senior Officer Henri Louis Gonin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.72, for a total transaction of C$27,720.55. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

