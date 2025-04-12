Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Trading 22.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE)’s share price rose 22.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.54. Approximately 14,022,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 4,751,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTE. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BTE
Baytex Energy Stock Performance
Baytex Energy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is -20.48%.
About Baytex Energy
Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.
