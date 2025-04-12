Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 million.
Beam Global Stock Up 4.1 %
BEEM opened at $1.76 on Friday. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27.
