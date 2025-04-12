Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 million.

Beam Global Stock Up 4.1 %

BEEM opened at $1.76 on Friday. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

