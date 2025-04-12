Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 1,120 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in AON by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AON from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.87.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON opened at $375.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.56. The stock has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

