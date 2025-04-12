Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 44,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 55,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 60,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 13,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $78.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day moving average is $79.67. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $85.19. The company has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

