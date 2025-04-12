Bessemer Group Inc. Has $4.82 Million Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,876,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Loews by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 218,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,838,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Loews by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 25,425 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Loews by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,462,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,920,000 after purchasing an additional 33,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other Loews news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $320,710.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $4,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,105,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,538,407.32. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,851,055 over the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L opened at $84.61 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $72.91 and a 12-month high of $92.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.01.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

