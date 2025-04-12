Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 241 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 86.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Insulet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 22,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,240. The trade was a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at $888,525. This represents a 36.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PODD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective (up previously from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.06.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $253.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.38. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $160.19 and a 1 year high of $289.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

