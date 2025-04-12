Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 24,561 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,561 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 5.2 %

IEFA opened at $73.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.11.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.