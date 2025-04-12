Best Value Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 9th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Berkshire Hathaway, iShares Bitcoin Trust, Intel, and PDD are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that are trading at prices lower than their perceived intrinsic value, often indicated by financial metrics like low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios. Investors who focus on value stocks believe that the market has undervalued these companies, and expect that their true worth will eventually be recognized, leading to potential price appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $15.41 on Wednesday, hitting $37.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,861,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,364,166. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.97. The company had a trading volume of 106,590,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,724,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average of $43.80. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $16.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.23. The company had a trading volume of 16,281,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,610,565. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.66 and its 200 day moving average is $241.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $23.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $516.07. 6,452,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,018,794. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $395.66 and a one year high of $539.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $499.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.29.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of IBIT traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.73. The stock had a trading volume of 68,759,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,184,883. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.46. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75.

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Intel stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,711,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,975,979. Intel has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

PDD stock traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $92.88. 26,713,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,996,992. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $127.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.73. PDD has a 1-year low of $88.01 and a 1-year high of $164.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.20 and a 200-day moving average of $114.92.

