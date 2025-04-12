Binah Capital Group (BCG) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Profitability

This table compares Binah Capital Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Binah Capital Group -3.06% -205.99% -7.62% Binah Capital Group Competitors -95.01% -19.90% -3.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 83.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Binah Capital Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Binah Capital Group $164.39 million $570,000.00 -6.47 Binah Capital Group Competitors $3.31 billion $453.49 million 6.13

Risk and Volatility

Binah Capital Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Binah Capital Group. Binah Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Binah Capital Group has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Binah Capital Group’s rivals have a beta of 5.13, suggesting that their average share price is 413% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Binah Capital Group rivals beat Binah Capital Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Binah Capital Group

Binah Capital Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Albany, New York. Binah Capital Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MHC Securities, LLC.

