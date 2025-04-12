Black Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Black Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,386 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Black Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Black Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,157,000 after buying an additional 98,363,977 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,055,000 after acquiring an additional 91,278,009 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,231,000 after acquiring an additional 23,988,859 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705,886 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,204,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710,766 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $19.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

