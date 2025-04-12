BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,105,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,417 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $25,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 264,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 96,332 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1,203.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,455,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 30,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BDJ opened at $8.03 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0619 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.