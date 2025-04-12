BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given New $1,010.00 Price Target at UBS Group

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,155.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,096.92.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $879.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $745.55 and a 52-week high of $1,084.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $942.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $987.97.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $5.21 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,010.00, for a total transaction of $10,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,117,330. This trade represents a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,430 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,629. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

