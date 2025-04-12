BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Stock Price Down 26.6% – Should You Sell?

BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Free Report) shares fell 26.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.23 and last traded at $13.23. 136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

BPER Banca Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58.

BPER Banca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services for individuals, and businesses and professionals in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, and Finance segments. It offers current and saving accounts, loans, mortgages, insurance and social security, and digital banking and related services; cards; and investments and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BPER Banca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BPER Banca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.