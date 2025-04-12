Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of -14.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.59. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

