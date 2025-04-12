Brightline Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN)

Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000. Magnera accounts for about 2.2% of Brightline Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Magnera during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Magnera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Magnera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnera during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Magnera during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Magnera

In other Magnera news, CEO Curt Begle bought 23,786 shares of Magnera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.08 per share, with a total value of $501,408.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,311.28. This trade represents a 8,495.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $406,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,150.98. This trade represents a 1,531.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Magnera Price Performance

Shares of MAGN opened at $15.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.20. The company has a market cap of $533.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.76. Magnera Corp has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magnera had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Magnera in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Magnera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Magnera Profile

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

