Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Trading Up 2.2% – Here’s Why

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.60. Approximately 2,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 5,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
Brilliance China Automotive Stock Up 2.2 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60.
Brilliance China Automotive Company Profile
Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.
