BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

NuScale Power stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.64. NuScale Power has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87.

In related news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 516,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,211.91. This trade represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 24,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $357,453.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,683.48. The trade was a 95.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,114 shares of company stock worth $1,351,231 over the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,427,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,113,000 after purchasing an additional 635,271 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,688,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,998,000 after buying an additional 89,949 shares during the last quarter. Samsung C&T Corp bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth $46,745,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NuScale Power by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,249,000 after buying an additional 135,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,746,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,317,000 after acquiring an additional 511,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

