Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Posts Earnings Results

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.26 million. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 14.92%.

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BYRN opened at $17.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. Byrna Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $34.78. The company has a market cap of $406.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 2.19.

Insider Transactions at Byrna Technologies

In other Byrna Technologies news, insider Luan Pham sold 33,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $1,010,851.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,078.12. The trade was a 63.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Wager sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,175.90. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

