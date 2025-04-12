Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$94.60 and last traded at C$103.25, with a volume of 2786466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$95.70.

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$123.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$106.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$107.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

In other news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 18,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.16, for a total transaction of C$2,173,430.39. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

