Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.35 and traded as high as C$0.35. Canagold Resources shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 26,559 shares traded.

Canagold Resources Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.32.

Canagold Resources Company Profile

Canagold owns a portfolio of Gold and Silver projects located in North America. The company’s flagship asset is New Polaris – an advanced and past-producing, high-grade gold project in northern British Columbia, Canada. The company has a fully funded work program underway at New Polaris, and is currently advancing the project to feasibility status.

