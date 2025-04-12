Capital Fund Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,364 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $12,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,535,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,196,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $381,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,895 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,567,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,262,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,041 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,850,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,369,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,508,210,000 after purchasing an additional 756,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE PPG opened at $100.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.24 and a fifty-two week high of $137.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PPG Industries

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,835.55. This represents a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.