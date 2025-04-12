Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $14.20 Million Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $14,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 678.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.25.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $281.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $323.22 and its 200-day moving average is $351.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $230.39 and a 12-month high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.55, for a total transaction of $1,138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,962.50. This represents a 69.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.62, for a total transaction of $3,646,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,625.74. This represents a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $30,640,680. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

