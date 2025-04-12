Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 40,962 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 40,962 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $11,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Autoliv by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Autoliv by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE ALV opened at $80.02 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.49 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.55 and its 200 day moving average is $94.62.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HSBC lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.93.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $39,638.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 685 shares in the company, valued at $67,712.25. This trade represents a 36.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $178,839.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $720,218.59. This trade represents a 19.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,253 shares of company stock valued at $915,534. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

