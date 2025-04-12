Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Capri traded as low as $11.86 and last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 15709168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Capri by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capri by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.77.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

