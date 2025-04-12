Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Capri traded as low as $11.86 and last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 15709168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPRI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Capri from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,377,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,613,000 after acquiring an additional 151,866 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $58,070,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,688,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,736,000 after buying an additional 547,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after buying an additional 41,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rule One Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,483,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.77.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

