Capstone Holding Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on April 15th (NASDAQ:CAPS)

Capstone’s (NASDAQ:CAPS – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, April 15th. Capstone had issued 1,250,000 shares in its IPO on March 6th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Capstone Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAPS opened at $2.38 on Friday. Capstone has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $16.18.

Capstone Company Profile

Capstone Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, develops novel peptides and other molecules for helping patients with under-served medical conditions in the United States. It develops Apo E mimetic peptide molecule AEM-28 and its analogs that have completed Phase Ia and Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for lipoprotein metabolism.

