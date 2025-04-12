Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives $140.14 Average PT from Analysts

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.86.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $131.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $93.17 and a 1 year high of $139.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.39.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

