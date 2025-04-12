Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target Raised to $237.00 at Oppenheimer

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $233.00 to $237.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CBOE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital set a $260.00 price objective on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.80.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $215.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $166.13 and a 52-week high of $234.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.67.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.90%.

In other news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total transaction of $41,934.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,872.31. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,357.76. This represents a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

