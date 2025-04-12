CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 610.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $115.89 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.24 and a 52-week high of $147.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,941.67. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

