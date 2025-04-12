Ceeto Capital Group LLC Has $56,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ceeto Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Onefund LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total transaction of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,564.50. This represents a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,654.28. This represents a 44.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,048.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,073.93.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $785.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $875.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $973.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

