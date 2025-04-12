Ceeto Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Ceeto Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHI opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

