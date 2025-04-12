Ceeto Capital Group LLC Lowers Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ceeto Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitlin John LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of NIKE by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE NKE opened at $54.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $98.04. The company has a market capitalization of $80.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NIKE from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.