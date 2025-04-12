Ceeto Capital Group LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ceeto Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 0.8% of Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,482,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,272,590,000 after acquiring an additional 809,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $2,415,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,137,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,104,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,904,563,000 after buying an additional 2,300,912 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,209,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4 %

DIS opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $118.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

