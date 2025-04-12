Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Receives $29.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVE opened at $11.39 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.1269 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.50%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Stories

