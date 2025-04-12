CenterBook Partners LP Buys Shares of 5,699 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $16,495,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 121,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,846,000 after buying an additional 85,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,310.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after purchasing an additional 151,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised Steel Dynamics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.67.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $3,184,810.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,448,593.80. This trade represents a 16.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $120.41 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.60 and its 200 day moving average is $128.70.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

