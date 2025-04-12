CenterBook Partners LP Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,212,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,531,000 after purchasing an additional 498,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,491,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $614,782,000 after purchasing an additional 447,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $31,881,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,726,000 after purchasing an additional 261,390 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lear news, Director Rod Lache bought 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,940.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,940.40. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Lear stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $73.85 and a 12-month high of $138.69.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 34.45%.

LEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lear from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lear from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

