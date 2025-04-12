Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 1,702 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $8,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,229,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 106.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 41.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,425,000 after buying an additional 54,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 48,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 18,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $110.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.50 and a twelve month high of $195.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,129,498.75. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

