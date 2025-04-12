Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,026 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.30. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $68.45.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. As a group, analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 41.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

