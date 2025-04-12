CF Bankshares Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th.

CF Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.9% annually over the last three years.

CF Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ CFBK opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25. CF Bankshares has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $102.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.44.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 10.72%.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

