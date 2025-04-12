Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.94 and last traded at $38.65, with a volume of 137485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.
Chiba Bank Stock Up 9.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
About Chiba Bank
The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, time deposits, currency deposits, investment trusts, bonds, and pensions; loans, which include mortgages, renovation loans, photovoltaic, vehicle, education, and other loan products; and insurance products, such as annuity, life, medical, student, death, and travel insurance.
